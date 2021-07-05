Daily Tecnical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1858

The bears did not gain enough momentum to successfully violate the support zone at 1.1820. A breach coming from the bears at this level would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1760. If the buyers re-enter the market, the first resistance would lie at the level of 1.1904. If it gets breached, a rally towards the upper zone (between 1.1955 and 1.2129) is a highly probable scenario. This week, investors’ focus will mainly fall on the announcement of the ISM non-manufacturing data (Tuesday; 13:45 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1900 1.2130 1.1850 1.1760 1.1955 1.2237 1.1760 1.1690

USD/JPY

Current level – 111.12

At the time of writing this analysis, the downward movement from the last trading session was limited by the support level at 111.02. In case the USD/JPY continues its upward movement, it may be expected that the pair will test the resistance at 111.61. If the bears enter the market once again and successfully breach the support at 111.02, then the pair will most probably consolidate in the range between 110.43 – 111.02.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 111.60 112.60 111.01 110.43 112.20 113.60 110.74 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3824

During Friday’s trading session, we witnessed a depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the sterling after the support zone at 1.3732 was not breached. This could be considered as a corrective move and only a breach of this level would confirm the negative expectation of market participants and head the pair towards the next support at 1.3660. In the upward direction, the main resistance remains the level of 1.3870.