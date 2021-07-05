Mon, Jul 05, 2021 @ 09:37 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGER 30 Looks To Break Out Of Triangle

GER 30 Looks To Break Out Of Triangle

By Orbex

The DAX 30 consolidates near its recent peak as the euro zone’s economy picks up steam.

The index is in an ascending triangle as buyers are willing to pay up. This often occurs as a continuation pattern as the price will typically breakout in the same direction as the underlying trend.

A close above 15750 may prompt the last sellers to cover. The RSI stays neutral, laying the groundwork for a breakout. A runaway rally could lift offers towards the milestone at 16000.

A drop below 15500, however, may trigger a correction to 15280.

 

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.