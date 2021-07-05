GBP/JPY Likely To Edge Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British Pound rose by 62 pips or 0.41% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 153.74 during Friday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge towards the following trading session. A breakout through the upper line of the channel pattern could occur.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 153.82 could provide resistance for the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate in his session.