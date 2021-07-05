Mon, Jul 05, 2021 @ 16:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/NZD 4H Chart: Decline Likely To Continue

AUD/NZD 4H Chart: Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar has declined by 0.61% against the New Zealand Dollar since July 1. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– and 200– period SMAs during last week’s trading sessions.

By and large, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the AUD/NZD pair will be near the 1.0620 area.

However, the weekly support level at 1.0673 might provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.