Wed, Jul 07, 2021 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Bounces Off Support

XAU/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the yellow metal edged lower by 196 points or 1.08% against the US Dollar. The decline was topped by the 55– hour simple moving average during Tuesday’s trading session.

Given that the exchange rate has bounced off the support line formed by the 50– hour SMA at 1794.57, the commodity is likely to continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern within this session.

On the other hand, the XAU/USD exchange rate might reverse from the current price level at 1802.4 and target the 1780.11 area during the following trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.