Wed, Jul 07, 2021 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Tests Critical Support

USD/JPY Tests Critical Support

By Orbex

The US dollar drifts lower as traders await the Fed minutes.

The greenback has met stiff selling pressure at March 2020’s high, at 111.70. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling has pushed the pair down to the base of the latest rally (110.40).

Price is now at a crossroad as a bearish breakout may trigger a correction towards 109.80.

However, a near-oversold RSI may attract buyers in the demand zone. A rebound will need to clear the psychological level of 111.00 first before it could retest the previous high.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.