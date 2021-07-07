USD/JPY Tests Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar drifts lower as traders await the Fed minutes.

The greenback has met stiff selling pressure at March 2020’s high, at 111.70. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling has pushed the pair down to the base of the latest rally (110.40).

Price is now at a crossroad as a bearish breakout may trigger a correction towards 109.80.

However, a near-oversold RSI may attract buyers in the demand zone. A rebound will need to clear the psychological level of 111.00 first before it could retest the previous high.