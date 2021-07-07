Wed, Jul 07, 2021 @ 12:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisOil Price Started A Downside Correction Below $75.00

Oil Price Started A Downside Correction Below $75.00

By FXOpen

Crude oil price rallied further towards the $76.40 zone before it faced sellers against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction below $76.00 and $75.00.

The price even broke the $74.00 support zone and it settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. There was also a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $75.00 on the hourly chart. It traded as low as $72.41 on FXOpen and it is now showing a few bearish signs.

An initial resistance on the upside is near the $73.35 level. A clear break above the $73.35 and $73.50 levels could start a major increase in the near term.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $72.50 level. The first major support is near the $72.20 level, below which there is a risk of more losses. In this case, the price could even test $70.00 in the near term.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.