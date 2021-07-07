Oil Price Started A Downside Correction Below $75.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Crude oil price rallied further towards the $76.40 zone before it faced sellers against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction below $76.00 and $75.00.

The price even broke the $74.00 support zone and it settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. There was also a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $75.00 on the hourly chart. It traded as low as $72.41 on FXOpen and it is now showing a few bearish signs.

An initial resistance on the upside is near the $73.35 level. A clear break above the $73.35 and $73.50 levels could start a major increase in the near term.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $72.50 level. The first major support is near the $72.20 level, below which there is a risk of more losses. In this case, the price could even test $70.00 in the near term.