Gold continues to recover as US Treasury yields soften.

The non-yielding metal has slowly cleared the resistance at 1795, which had the benefit of attracting trend followers in joining the rebound.

The former supply area around 1790 has turned into a demand area. The RSI has returned to neutral territory. 1824 is a major hurdle ahead. A bullish breakout could raise volatility and confirm the reversal.

However, a fall below 1790 would dent intraday optimism and trigger a sell-off to retest 1760.