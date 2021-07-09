Fri, Jul 09, 2021 @ 08:38 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Breakout Could Occur

EUR/USD Breakout Could Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Upside risks dominated the EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday. As a result, the common European currency rose by 77 pips or 0.65% against the US Dollar during Thursday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 1.1920 area could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, sellers could target the weekly support level at 1.1801 during the following trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.