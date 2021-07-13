EUR/AUD Seeks Support After Surge

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar weakens amid a cautious mood. The euro’s rally has gained impetus after it cleared the critical resistance at 1.5940 on the daily timeframe.

Sentiment favors the upside and the latest pullback could be a reaction to the RSI’s overbought situation.

The single currency is looking for support above 1.5800. A rebound above the intermediate resistance at 1.5900 would confirm that buyers are in control and may attract followers.

Then a bullish breakout above 1.5980 may extend the rally.