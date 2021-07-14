Wed, Jul 14, 2021 @ 06:10 GMT
Gold Price Eyes Strong Recovery Above $1,840

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started an upside correction from the $1,750 support.
  • It is facing resistance near $1,820 and $1,835 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD could extend losses below 1.1750, GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.3900 and declined.
  • The US CPI increased 5.4% in June 2021 (YoY), up from the last 5%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past month, gold price saw a steady decline below $1,850 against the US Dollar. The price even traded below the $1,800 level before the bulls appeared near the $1,750 level.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price started a decent recovery wave from the $1,750 swing low. The price climbed above the $1,780 and $1,800 resistance levels.

There was also a close above $1,800 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). However, the price is struggling to gain pace above $1,815 and $1,820. The next key resistance is near $1,835 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $1,916 swing high to $1,750 low is also near the $1,833 level. A close above the $1,835 and $1,840 levels could start a steady increase towards the $1,900 level.

If not, the price could start a fresh decline below the $1,790 support level and the 100 SMA. The next major support is near the $1,750 level.

Fundamentally, the US CPI report for June 2021 was released yesterday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The market was looking for an increase of 4.9% in the CPI compared with the same month a year ago.

The actual result was above the market forecast, as the US CPI increased 5.4% (YoY). Looking at the monthly change, there was an increase of 0.9%, up from the last 0.6%.

Overall, the US Dollar saw bullish moves after the release. It impacted both EUR/USD and GBP/USD, with bearish moves below 1.1850 and 1.3850.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for June 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +2.2%, versus +2.1% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for June 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +2.0%, versus +2.0% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for June 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.6%, versus +0.8% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for June 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +6.8%, versus +6.6% previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

