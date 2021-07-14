CAD/JPY Points To Trend Deterioration

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CADJPY stretched the downfall from the 91.17 top to a fresh low of 87.09 last week, downgrading the outlook in the short-term picture. The recent intersection between the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which is the first since September 2020, is endorsing the bear turn in market trend.

This week, the pair managed to pare some losses but the red Tenkan-sen line is currently blocking the way higher at 88.64, questioning how long the bulls could persist. The downside reversal in the RSI and the negative momentum in the MACD are also raising some caution about the latest rebound.

Should the bears take control, pushing the price back below the Ichimoku cloud, the price could retest the 87.09 low. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long 73.85 – 91.17 uptrend is positioned around the same level. Hence, any violation here could add more fuel to the selling pressure, driving the price likely towards April’s trough of 85.63. Slightly lower, the 200-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 84.45 could be a more important area to watch.

On the upside, traders will keep a close eye on the 20- and 50-day SMAs if the price manages to climb above 88.64. If the bulls claim the 90.10 resistance area too, the door would open again for the 2017 – 2018 ceiling of 91.62.

In brief, the technical picture suggests that the short-term risk for CADJPY remains tilted to the downside, keeping the spotlight on the 87.09 support level.

Note that the Bank of Canada will announce its policy decision today at 14:00 GMT.