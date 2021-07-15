EUR/USD Analysis: Pierces SMA’s Resistance

Thu, Jul 15, 2021 @ 09:32 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday morning, the EUR/USD pierced the resistance of the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near the 1.1840 level.

In the case that the rate surges, the pair would reach the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1852. A failure of the pivot point could result in a test of the resistance zone just below the 1.1880 marks.

On the other hand, a potential decline could look for support first in the 55-hour SMA near 1.1820. Afterward, the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1810 might provide support.

