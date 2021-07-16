Gold Analysis: Remains Below 1,835.00

Fri, Jul 16, 2021 @ 09:45 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal failed to properly reach the 1,835.00 level before starting a retracement down. The retracement ended just above the 1,820.00 level. Since the middle of Thursday’s trading, the metal has traded between the mentioned price levels.

On Friday, the bullion was approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1,824.00.

If the SMA manages to push the price up, it could pass the resistance of the 1,835.00 level and test other round price levels. On the other hand, a potential decline below the SMA would look for support in the zone near the 1,820.00 mark.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

