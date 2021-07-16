EUR/USD Outlook: Weak EU Inflation Figures Would Add To Negative Near-Term Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Euro is standing at the back foot in early European trading ahead of EU inflation data.

Thursday’s close in red after upside rejection and signal of bull-trap above falling 10DMA, weighs on near-term action, along with bearish daily techs (momentum remains deeply in the negative territory and MA’s are in bearish configuration).

Forecasts for soft June inflation figures add to a negative near-term tone, threatening of full retracement of short-recovery (1.1772/1.1850) that would keep in play risk of testing key support at 1.1704 (2021 low, posted on Mar 31).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Falling 10DMA (1.1827) marks a solid barrier, which is expected to cap and keep near-term bias with bears.

Only lift and close above 20DMA (1.1866) would sideline bears and shift focus higher.

Res: 1.1819, 1.1828, 1.1850, 1.1866.

Sup: 1.1781, 1.1772, 1.1737, 1.1704.