Fri, Jul 16, 2021 @ 13:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Started A Decent Recovery Wave From 1.1780

EUR/USD Pair Started A Decent Recovery Wave From 1.1780

By FXOpen

The Euro found support near the 1.1775 zone after a steady decline against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair formed a base above 1.1780 and it started a decent recovery wave.

It surpassed the 1.1800 resistance level, but it struggling to settle above the 50 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1800 on the hourly chart.

If there is a downside break, the pair could resume its decline. An initial support is near the 1.1780 level, below which the pair could dive towards the 1.1750 level.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.1825 level. The first key resistance is near 1.1850 on FXOpen, above which the bulls are likely to aim a test of the 1.1880 resistance zone in the near term.

 

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.