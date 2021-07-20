Tue, Jul 20, 2021 @ 12:59 GMT
CADJPY Negative Bias

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The MACD indicator is bearish, with the MACD histogram and signal line both trending lower on the daily time frame.

The CADJPY pair has broken under a descending broadening wedge pattern. Further heavy selling is likely as wedge pattern breakout usually increase technical selling.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the CADJPY pair will continue to decline over the medium-term horizon and test towards its trend defining 200-day moving average, around the 84.80 support area.

Alternatively, the CADJPY pair may stage a minor technical correction and then start to fall. This scenatio would see the pair test back towards the former breakout area from the wedge pattern, around the 86.40.

Key levels

Support 84.80 84.10

Resistance 86.40 87.10

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

