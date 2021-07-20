GBP/USD Outlook: Risk-Off Mode Minimizes Positive Impact From Freedom Day

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cable remains offered on Tuesday hit new 4 ½ months low in extension of Monday’s 0.73% fall, driven by risk aversion on growing concerns on the global and local spread of Covid-19 Delta variant.

Investors continue to sell the pound, showing a very cautious reaction on freedom day – removal of most English coronavirus restrictions.

Monday’s close below 200DMA (1.36940 and extension below Apr-May higher base at 1.3670 and Fibo 38.2% of 1.2675/1.4249 at 1.3647, were strong bearish signals which require confirmation on an eventual close below these levels to signal reversal and confirm a double-top (1.4238/49, Feb/May tops).

Oversold daily techs suggest bears may pause after a three-day 1.3% drop and position for a fresh push lower.

Broken 200DMA should ideally cap upticks and keep bears intact.

Res: 1.3694, 1.3731, 1.3777, 1.3796.

Sup: 1.3647, 1.3628, 1.3565, 1.3519.