Thu, Jul 22, 2021 @ 08:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Falls Through Daily Support

NZD/USD Falls Through Daily Support

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar falls as global growth concerns may delay RBNZ’s rate hike schedule.

The breakout below the critical daily support at 0.6920 reveals a lack of buying interest. Those who bought the dip have bailed out as the rebound failed to gain traction.

Bearish sentiment may push the pair towards 0.6820 once momentum comes back.

In the meantime, the RSI has recovered to the neutrality area. A limited bounce may lift the price to the key resistance at 0.6990 where sellers would be waiting to jump in.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.