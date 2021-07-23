US 30 Seeks Support After V Recovery

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones 30 recouped previous losses, as weak jobs figures favor the prolonged loose monetary policy.

The V-shaped recovery has rekindled hopes of a new round of rally, not before the price clears the major hurdle ahead though.

Buyers are likely to run into strong selling interest around the peak at 35100. A clear cut could pave the way for a new record high.

In the meantime, a near overbought RSI may temper the enthusiasm. A pullback to the fresh support at 34480 could be a buying opportunity.