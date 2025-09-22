Mon, Sep 22, 2025 @ 15:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Bulls Notch Another Record High

Gold Bulls Notch Another Record High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold at fresh all-time high; aims for another move higher.
  • Short-term risk positive, but overbought conditions threaten five-week rally.

Gold started the week on positive note, edging softly up to unlock a new record high of 3,719 thanks to Friday’s quick rebound near the 3,630 support area.

The Fed has opened the door to two more 25bps rate cuts by the end of the year. However, this scenario is not fully priced in and the central bank’s communication could provide some direction this week along with the core PCE inflation figures, as policymakers are scheduled to take to the podium. Coupled with elevated geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine and falling Treasury yields, gold may have scope to achieve new milestones.

The area around 3,727 could act as immediate resistance as the RSI and the Stochastic oscillator are sloping upwards but are still close to overbought territory, warning that the five-week bullish streak may have limited upside in the short term. Should the price find new buyers, the 3,800 and 3,900 psychological marks could next come on the radar ahead of the all-important 4,000 level.

On the downside, the 3,600-3,630 zone may keep buffering downside pressures. If not, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) could come to the rescue at 3,590 for the first time in a month. Failure to pivot there could expose the 3,500 region.

Summing up, gold is setting the tone for another push higher. A sustained break above 3,730 could generate fresh buying interest.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.