BTCUSD Still Bullish

Technical analysis
The BTCUSD pair is consolidating around the mid-line of the daily Bollinger Band. A break above the mid-line exploses further gains towards the upper daily Bollinger Band, around the $35,250 level.
The daily time frame also shows that large amounts of bullish MACD price divergence is present, and extends up until the $36,000 resistance level.
What the possible outcomes are
In our most likely scenario, the BTCUSD pair breaks above the mid-line of the daily Bollinger Band indicator and advances towards at least the $35,250 level.
Alternatively, the BTCUSD pair may fail to move above the mid-line of the daily Bollinger Band and reverse back towards the lower Bollinger Band.
Key levels
Support $31,000 $30,100
Resistance $32,850 $35,250