Thu, Jul 29, 2021 @ 13:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Strong German Data And Fed Inflated Euro But Gains Are...

EUR/USD Outlook: Strong German Data And Fed Inflated Euro But Gains Are Unlikely To Last Longer

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro extends recovery on Thursday, as better than expected German labor and inflation data added to positive near-term sentiment.

The single currency was also supported by weaker dollar, driven by dovish Fed and month-end selling.

Although the fundamentals are positive, it is unlikely that positive impact would last longer, as daily technical studies warn of recovery stall.

Momentum is heading south and about to enter negative territory and stochastic is overbought, with triple death-cross (30/200, 100/200 and 55/200DMA’s) additionally weighing on recovery.

Bulls cracked initial Fibo resistance at 1.1873 (23.6% of 1.2266/1.1751), but need a clear break of recent tops at 1.1881/95 zone, to allow for further correction, with extended upticks to stall under key barriers at 1.1975/1.2000 to keep larger bears in play.

Res: 1.1881, 1.1895, 1.1929, 1.1975.
Sup: 1.1850, 1.1820, 1.1805, 1.1781.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.