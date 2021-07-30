XRPUSD Bullish Bias

Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 08:44 GMT
By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The XRPUSD pair has broken sharply to the upside and is fast approaching its key 200-day moving average, which is located close to the 0.7700 level.

According to the MACD indicator on the daily time frame the XRPUSD pair still has significant upside potential and the ongoing rally is not yet finished.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the XRPUSD pair will start to rally towards the $0.9000 level after breaking above its key 200-day moving average.

Alternatively, XRPUSD test lower towards the 0.6800 supprot area to attract fresh buying interest and then start to test and eventually break above its key 200-day moving average.

Key levels

Support 0.6800 0.6500

Resistance 0.7700 0.9000

 

