BTCUSD Cautiously Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The daily time frame shows that the RSI indicator is bullish, however, the indicator is now overbought, increasing the chances of a technical pullback are increasing.

The daily time frame shows that the BTCUSD pair has now broken above a large falling price channel and could be heading into a much higher trading range.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the BTCUSD pair tests towards its trend defining 200-day moving average, around the $44,500 resistance area.

Alternatively, the BTCUSD pair will pullback towards the former breakout area from the falling price channel before rallying back the 200-day moving average.

Key levels

Support $39,400 $38,000

Resistance $42,700 $44,500