Tue, Aug 03, 2021 @ 07:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

XAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The EMA(100) is higher than the EMA (50), which is beneficial for bears

The RSI is below 50

The MACD line is slightly below 0 and shows that the downtrend may prevail.

What the possible outcomes are

The XAUUSD pair is pressured towards yesterday’s lows of 1,805.

In our most likely scenario, XAUUSD may experience a downward correction towards the first support level of 1,805.59.

If the price passes the first support level, we can expect a continued downtrend towards the second support level of 1,800.02.

Conversely, it’s possible to see the pair rise towards the first resistance level of 1,823.75.

If the pair manages to surpass the first resistance level, we should expect a continued surge towards the second resistance level of 1,833.03.

Key levels

Support 1,805.59 1,800.02

Resistance 1,823.75 1,833.03

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.