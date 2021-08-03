Tue, Aug 03, 2021 @ 07:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Bouces Off Support

XAU/USD Bouces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The XAU/USD exchange rate bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1808.23 on Monday. As a result, the commodity surged by 127 pips or 0.70% during Monday’s trading session.

All things being equal, gold could edge higher against the US Dollar during the following trading session. The possible target for buyers could be near the 1830.00 area.

However, the 100– hour simple moving average at 1814.39 could provide resistance for the exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.