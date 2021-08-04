Wed, Aug 04, 2021 @ 06:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Starts Fresh Decline, Gold Consolidates

Crude Oil Price Starts Fresh Decline, Gold Consolidates

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh decline from well above $72.00.
  • There was a break below a key ascending channel with support near $72.40 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.1830, GBP/USD might surge if it clears 1.4000.
  • The US ADP employment could change 695K in July 2021, up from the last 692K.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a decent increase, crude oil price failed to continue above $75.00 against the US Dollar. The price topped near $74.50 and it started a fresh decline.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below the key $73.20 support level and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green). The price traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65.47 swing low to $74.52 high.

The price even broke the $70.00 support level and settled below the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red). An immediate support is near the $68.90 level.

It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65.47 swing low to $74.52 high. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards $66.00 or $65.00.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $71.50 level. The first major resistance is near the $72.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red). The next major resistance is near the $73.00 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is struggling to clear the 1.1900 resistance level. Besides, GBP/USD is still trading well below the 1.4000 resistance. On the other hand, gold price is consolidating above the $1,800 support zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Services PMI for July 2021 – Forecast 62.2, versus 62.2 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for July 2021 – Forecast 60.4, versus 60.4 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for July 2021 – Forecast 57.8, versus 57.8 previous.
  • US Services PMI for July 2021 – Forecast 59.5, versus 59.8 previous.
  • US ISM Services Index for July 2021 – Forecast 60.4, versus 60.1 previous
  • US ADP Employment Change for July 2021 – Forecast 695K, versus 692K previous.

 

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Trade Forex for Beginners

Getting What You Really Want

Do You Have a Cut-Off Point?

How to Quickly Identify Trading Opportunities

What is an AB=CD Pattern?

A Brief Introduction to Forex Basics

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.