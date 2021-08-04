Crude Oil Price Starts Fresh Decline, Gold Consolidates

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price started a fresh decline from well above $72.00.

There was a break below a key ascending channel with support near $72.40 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.

EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.1830, GBP/USD might surge if it clears 1.4000.

The US ADP employment could change 695K in July 2021, up from the last 692K.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a decent increase, crude oil price failed to continue above $75.00 against the US Dollar. The price topped near $74.50 and it started a fresh decline.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below the key $73.20 support level and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green). The price traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65.47 swing low to $74.52 high.

The price even broke the $70.00 support level and settled below the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red). An immediate support is near the $68.90 level.

It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65.47 swing low to $74.52 high. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards $66.00 or $65.00.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $71.50 level. The first major resistance is near the $72.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red). The next major resistance is near the $73.00 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is struggling to clear the 1.1900 resistance level. Besides, GBP/USD is still trading well below the 1.4000 resistance. On the other hand, gold price is consolidating above the $1,800 support zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today