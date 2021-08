On Tuesday, the yellow metal’s price drooped by 55 pips or 0.30%. The 200– hour simple moving average provided support for the commodity during Tuesday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, sellers could continue to drive the price lower during the following trading session.

However, the 200– hour SMA at 1809.3 could still provide support for the XAU/USD exchange rate within this session.