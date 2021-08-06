Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 06:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Could Target 1.1789

EUR/USD Could Target 1.1789

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The 55– hour simple moving average provided resistance for the EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday. As a result, the common European currency declined by 32 pips or 0.27% against the US Dollar during Thursday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for sellers will be near the weekly S1 at 1.1788.

However, the currency exchange rate might encounter support near the 1.1800 level within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.