Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 10:26 GMT
GBPUSD Bearish Bias

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The four-hour time frame shows that the GBPUSD pair has formed a large inverted head and shoulders pattern, although a final drop may need to happen to complete the structure of the pattern.

The MACD indicator on the four-hour time frame is starting to trend lower and is looking increasingly bearish.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the GBPUSD pair will eventually drop towards the 1.3750 level and then recover back towards the 1.4000 resistance level.

Alternatively, the GBPUSD pair will start to rally towards the 1.4000 resistance level and then correct back towards the 1.3750 support level.

Key levels

Support 1.3872 1.3750

Resistance 1.4000 1.4130

 

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

