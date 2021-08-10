Daily Tecnical Analysis

Tue, Aug 10, 2021 @ 06:53 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1733

The single European currency continues to lose ground against the US dollar, earlier this week. The most likely scenario is for another decline, as the bears will try to breach the support level at 1.1700. A successful break of the mentioned support could strengthen the negative sentiment of the investors and open the way to a test of the zone around 1.1600. Today, there is a possibility for increased volatility around the announcement of the ZEW economic sentiment data for the euro zone (09:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1760 1.1850 1.1700 1.1650
1.1824 1.1890 1.1650 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.30

The appreciation of the US dollar against the Japanese yen continues, as at the time of writing, the currency pair is trading just below the resistance level at 110.37. The most probable scenario for today is for an attack of the mentioned level and with a successful breakthrough, we may witness an attack of the next resistance area around 110.60. In a negative direction, the first significant support is the level of 109.77.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.13 110.37 109.77 109.04
110.37 110.55 109.36 108.70

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3837

The dollar continues to gain ground against the British pound, with the trading being just above the support level at 1.3826. A successful break at this level could deepen the sell-off, which may lead to a test of the next support zone at 1.3770. In an upward direction, the main support is the level at 1.3977, which is also a psychological level for the investors.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3884 1.3977 1.3826 1.3714
1.3930 1.4060 1.3771 1.3632

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

