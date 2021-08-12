GBP/USD Could Break Channel

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Wednesday, the British Pound edged higher by 70 pips or 0.51% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the weekly resistance level at 1.3935 could be expected within this session.

However, if the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3886 could provide resistance for the GBP/USD currency exchange rate within this session.