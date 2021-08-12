Thu, Aug 12, 2021 @ 10:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Could Break Channel

GBP/USD Could Break Channel

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday, the British Pound edged higher by 70 pips or 0.51% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the weekly resistance level at 1.3935 could be expected within this session.

However, if the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3886 could provide resistance for the GBP/USD currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.