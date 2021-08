Oil has made a move in the 78.6-88.6 zone and we could see a drop soon.

69.09-69.59 is the zone where sellers might be waiting. We can see that a trend line is protecting sellers from further losses as the price might turn bearish. A rejection off the zone should be targeting D L3 68.60 and further levels down 67.84 and 66.48. Look for selling into rallies.