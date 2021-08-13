Fri, Aug 13, 2021 @ 10:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Fails To Break Higher

GBP/USD Fails To Break Higher

By Orbex

The sterling inched lower after the NIESR GDP estimate for the past three months fell short of expectations.

The rally above the daily resistance at 1.3890 may have saved the pound’s 17-month long rally. Though the combination of overextension and lack of support in the short-term may prolong the retracement.

The RSI’s double-dip into the oversold area may lead to a limited rebound.

The bulls will need to lift 1.3890 in order to reverse gears. Otherwise, a breach below 1.3770 may send the pair to 1.3600.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.