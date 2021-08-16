USD/JPY Seeks Support

Mon, Aug 16, 2021 @ 12:18 GMT
By Orbex

The Japanese yen strengthens on upbeat GDP growth in Q2.

The pair is looking for support after a close above the daily resistance at 110.60. This is an indication that the medium-term rally may resume.

A pullback is necessary however after the RSI showed exhaustion. Analysts can expect buying interest at the psychological level of 109.00. An oversold RSI would make this a congestion area and prompt the bulls to buy the dip.

109.70 is a fresh resistance ahead. A bullish breakout would lead to 110.50.

