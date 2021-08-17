Tue, Aug 17, 2021 @ 07:57 GMT
XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The Ichimoku indicator gives a possible bullish signal

The RSI is above line 50, indicating that an uptrend may prevail.

The CCI suggests a possible downward correction.

What the possible outcomes are

Gold rose for a fourth day as investors turned to the haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data.

In our most likely scenario, XAUUSD may rise towards the first resistance level of 1,792.

If the pair surpasses the first resistance level, we should expect a continued surge towards the resistance levels of 1,797 and 1,802.

Contrarily, the pair may initially decline towards the first support level of 1,783.

If the pair falls below the first support level, we can expect a continued downtrend towards 1,775 and 1,769.

Key levels

Support 1,769 1,775 1,783

Resistance 1,792 1,797 1,802

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

