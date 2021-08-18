XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The MACD indicator line is above 0, pointing up

The RSI is above 50.

What the possible outcomes are

XAUUSD trades in a narrow range. The pair rebounded from yesterday’s decline and may extend its uprise before today’s FOMC Minutes release.

If the price passes the initial resistance level of 1,795.78, it could test the next higher at 1,808.70.

Alternatively, if the price reverses, then it could reach the first support level of 1,780.27.

A pass below the first level can move the price up lower toward 1,770.62.

Key levels

Support 1,780.27 1,770.62

Resistance 1,795.78 1,808.70