Wed, Aug 18, 2021 @ 08:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Moves Horizontally Near 23.6% Fibonacci

USDJPY Moves Horizontally Near 23.6% Fibonacci

By XM.com

USDJPY is in the process of recouping the previous week’s strong losses, standing near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 102.60 to 111.65 at 109.50.
The RSI indicator is hovering in the negative region, while the MACD is stretching its bearish bias below its trigger and zero lines. In trend indicators, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are sloping downwards and the blue Kijun-sen line is travelling below the red Tenkan-sen line.

More gains could lead the market towards the immediate resistance levels such as the 20- and 40-day SMAs at 109.85 and 110.15 respectively, around the Ichimoku cloud. Even higher, the price could hit the 110.80 barrier before meeting the 16-month peak of 111.65.

Alternatively, a successful drop below the 23.6% Fibonacci could ease the buying pressure, pushing the market until the ten-week low of 108.70. Further falls could open the way towards the 108.40 level and the 38.2% Fibonacci mark of 108.20, before meeting the 200-day SMA, which overlaps with the 107.45 support.

All in all, USDJPY is failing to improve the bullish move that started on Tuesday, creating a neutral bias in the short- and medium-term timeframes.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.