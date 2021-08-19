Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Breaks Critical Support

EUR/USD Breaks Critical Support

By Orbex

The US dollar rose after the Fed minutes suggested tapering later this year.

The euro’s previous rebound had met stiff selling pressure at 1.1800. The slide below 1.1710 (a critical support from last March) is an indication that sellers still have control of the direction.

A temporary bounce while the RSI recovers to the neutrality area can be an opportunity to sell into strength.

The former support at 1.1740 has turned into a supply zone. Below 1.1700 renewed momentum may drive the pair to October’s low at 1.1600.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.