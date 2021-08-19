Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
GBP/USD Sees Limited Rebound

By Orbex

The sterling remains under pressure after the UK’s lower-than-expected core CPI in July. The break below the intermediate support at 1.3800 has accelerated the downward impetus.

An oversold RSI has helped lift the price but this could be a dead cat bounce with sellers eager to double down at a better fill.

1.3780 is a fresh resistance and likely to check the pound’s advance. 1.3700 is the closest support which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July rally.

Further down, 1.3600 is a demand zone on the daily chart.

