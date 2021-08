During the first half of Thursday’s trading session, the EUR/USD currency pair surged by 30 pips or 0.26%. However, the exchange rate erased the earlier gains by the end of the trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the European single currency could edge lower against the US Dollar within this session.

But, the currency exchange rate might find support near the weekly S2 at 1.1670 during the following trading session.