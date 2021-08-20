XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The MACD indicator line is slightly above 0, pointing up

The RSI is above 50.

What the possible outcomes are

XAUUSD recovered some losses after yesterday’s decline and trades now at 1,785. In the absence of significant news, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) remains the only indicator of the pair’s moves.

If the price passes the initial resistance level of 1,789.42, it could test the next higher at 1,795.71.

Alternatively, if the price reverses, then it could reach the first support level of 1,778.85.

A pass below the first level can move the price up lower toward 1,770.62.

Key levels

Support 1,778.85 1,770.62

Resistance 1,789.42 1,795.71