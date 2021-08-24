Tue, Aug 24, 2021 @ 12:05 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Lays Foundation For An Upside Reversal

GBPUSD Lays Foundation For An Upside Reversal

By XM.com

GBPUSD built the foundation for a new bullish wave after completing a morning star candlestick pattern with a tall green candle on Monday.

The cheering setup occurred near the surface of the broken descending channel, which acted as a lifesaving support this time, and around the previous low of 1.3570, further endorsing the case for an upside reversal.

In momentum indicators, signals are encouraging as well given the clear rebound in the RSI and the Stochastics, though the former has yet to climb above its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD remains below its red signal line despite somewhat easing its negative momentum.

Hence, some careful attention is still required as the price is approaching the restrictive 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3797, while within a short distance, the 50- and 20-day SMAs and the tough 1.3874 resistance could also immediately ruin the bullish mood. Higher, the rally could extend up to July’s peak of 1.3982.

Alternatively, a downside extension may retest the channel’s upper boundary and the recent lows around 1.3600. If this floor collapses, the way would clear for the 1.3500 -1.3455 area.

Summarizing, GBPUSD has set the stage for the next bullish round, but the path could be rocky as the price is converging towards a key resistance territory.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.