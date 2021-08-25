CAD/JPY Grinds Resistance

Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 09:57 GMT
By Orbex

The Canadian dollar bounces back supported thanks to a recovery in oil price.

The break below the daily support at 85.50 suggests that sentiment may have turned downbeat in the medium-term. However, there is still room for an intraday rebound after the RSI’s double-dip into the oversold area.

The indicator’s divergence also showed a slowdown in the sell-off.

A close above 87.10 would lead to the supply zone at 88.40 where we can expect stronger selling pressure. 86.20 is fresh support on the downside.

