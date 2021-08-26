Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 08:22 GMT
US Oil Heads Towards Daily Resistance

By Orbex

WTI crude rallied after the EIA showed a drop in the US inventories.

Price action continues on its upward journey after it bounced off May’s low at 62.00. A bullish RSI divergence at that major support suggested that the selling pressure was fading.

The rally above 67.40 is a confirmation that buyers have taken over. 69.50 is the hurdle ahead and a breakout may end a seven-week long consolidation and resume the uptrend.

An overbought RSI may trigger a limited pullback. 65.70 would be the first support in that case.

