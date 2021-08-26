Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 11:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Face Headwinds From Daily Cloud Base

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Face Headwinds From Daily Cloud Base

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable eases from recovery high (1.3766) in European trading on Thursday, as three day rally faced headwinds on approach to daily cloud base (1.3795).

Daily studies have slightly improved but still lack firmer bullish signal, but weekly action remains underpinned by rising thick weekly cloud, after cloud top contained pullback from 1.4249 (2021 high).

Fresh bulls need to clear pivotal barriers at 1.3800 zone (converging 200/30/20 DMA’s) to spark stronger recovery.

Dips should find ground above Wed/Tue lows (1.3696/93) to keep near-term bias with bulls.

Res: 1.3765, 1.3796, 1.3806, 1.3837.
Sup: 1.3712, 1.3693, 1.3630, 1.3601.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.