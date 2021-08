On Thursday, the yellow metal’s price rose by 110 pips or 0.62%. The commodity breached the 55– and 100– hour simple moving averages during Thursday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the precious metal could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for bulls will be near the 1810.00 level.

However, technical indicators suggest the XAU/USD exchange rate could edge lower within this session