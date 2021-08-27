Fri, Aug 27, 2021 @ 10:18 GMT
EURUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The RSI is above 50.

The MACD is at 0 with an uprising indicator.

What the possible outcomes are

Jerome Powell’s speech today might help EURUSD continue benefiting from the upside momentum.

In our most likely scenario, the pair may experience a rise towards the first resistance level of 1.17708.

If the price passes the first resistance level, we can expect a continued uptrend towards the second resistance level of 1.17800.

Conversely, it’s possible to see the pair decline towards the first support level of 1.17423.

If the pair surpasses the first support level, we should expect a continued fall towards the second support of 1.17256.

Key levels

Support 1.17423 1.17256

Resistance 1.17708 1.17800

Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

