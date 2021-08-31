Tue, Aug 31, 2021 @ 13:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Remains Below 110.00

USD/JPY Remains Below 110.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY ignored the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages in the 109.85/109.95 zone. Moreover, the weekly simple pivot point at 109.85 provide the rate with resistance for only three hours before being passed. However, since the middle of Monday’s trading hours, the pair has been respecting the 110.00 mark.

If the pair manages to pass the resistance of the 110.00 level, the currency pair could aim at the August high level zone above the 110.20 mark. Above this zone, the weekly R1 at 110.31 is providing technical resistance.

On the other hand, a decline of the USD/JPY might look for support in the trend line, which connects the rate’s recent low levels. Below this line, the rate could look for support in round exchange rate levels before reaching the support zone at 109.42/109.50.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.